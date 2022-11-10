Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced after killing teenager in reckless shooting

Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 10, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to one to three years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

On March 4, 2022, the defendant, 21-year-old Kel Leed D. Alexander fired a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the 16-year-old victim in the left side of the head.

The shooting occurred inside Alexander's Fisher Street home in Buffalo.

Alexander plead guilty to both charges in the indictment against him on Sept. 13, 2022.

