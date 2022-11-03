Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the defendant, 32-year-old Justice C. Coniglio, was driving at a high speed on Clinton Street at approximately 11:15 pm.

Coniglio, who was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Clinton and Babcock Streets. The collision caused the stopped vehicle to rear-end a second stopped vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the initial vehicle, 47-year-old James E. Boyd III of Harrisburg, P.A, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, an unnamed woman from Lockport, suffered only minor injuries.

Coniglio was taken to ECMC where he was treated for serious injuries.

Coniglio pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide on May 5, 2022.

