Buffalo man receives sentence, killed pedestrian in Lovejoy hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison on multiple charges involving a fatal hit-and-run.

On Nov. 17, 2021, the defendant 29-year-old Phillip L. Jackson, was driving a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. when he hit a pedestrian on the 200 block of Ludington Street in Buffalo.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Edwin Wesolowski, III died from his injuries at the scene. Jackson drove away from the scene and failed to report the incident to police.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and one count of criminally negligent homicide on Oct. 26, 2022.

Jackson's driver's license was also revoked as a part of his sentence.