Buffalo man receives sentence for predatory sexual assault of a child

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the sentencing of a Buffalo man, Friday.

28-year-old Mohamed Nasir was sentenced Wednesday morning to 18 years to life in prison. Upon his release, Nasir will be required to register as a sex offender.

From Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2022, Nasir engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11 years old. Nasir was known to the victim.

Nasir was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child on July 28, 2022.

The defendant was found guilty by the jury in less than three hours of deliberation. The conviction was the highest sustainable charge against Nasir.

