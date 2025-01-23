Buffalo man receives probation for fraudulently obtaining over $80,000 in social welfare benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to two years probation for fraudulently obtaining over $80,000 in social welfare benefits.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that 60-year-old Rodney C. Jones was sentenced on Monday in State Supreme Court.

According to the DA, between March 1, 2018, and February 28, 2022, Jones fraudulently obtained more than $9,000 in New York State Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits after he intentionally concealed his wife’s income on applications. He also admitted that he fraudulently obtained more than $72,000 from the Social Security Administration between July 1, 2014, and October 31, 2023.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree welfare fraud and one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny in November 2024 and as a condition of the plea paid the full restitution of $9,707 to the Erie County Department of Social Services and $72,459 to the Social Security Administration.

“This public assistance benefit program is reserved for low-income individuals and families who truly need help paying for food and other basic needs. I want to thank the Office of the New York State Inspector General, Erie County Department of Social Services, and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General for their work in this investigation. Together, we will continue to hold those who fraudulently obtain these benefits accountable.” - Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane