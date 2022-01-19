Buffalo man receives maximum sentence in connection to fatal stabbing in 2019

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence in connection to a fatal stabbing in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 42-year-old Jevon A. Gaiter was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on September 21, 2019 Gaiter, also known as “Animal,” intentionally stabbed 59-year-old Mark Bottita multiple times in the area of Tonawanda and Vulcan Streets in the Town of Tonawanda. Bottita collapsed outside of a nearby convenience store and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A jury found Gaiter guilty of one count of murder in the second degree in December 2021, a decision that came after less than two hours of deliberation following a one-week trial.