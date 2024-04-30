Buffalo man receives maximum sentence for predatory sexual assault against a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Steven Burr of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 32 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said between August 27, 2016, and August 29, 2016, Burr subjected a child to sexual contact, and between September 1, 2016, and February 10, 2018, Burr engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with the same child who was less than 13-years-old. The incidents occurred at a location in Buffalo and Burr was known to the child.

A jury found Burr guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree sexual abuse in March.

According to the district attorney's office, Burr received the maximum sentence for his conviction.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the child and her family and remains in effect until March 2074.