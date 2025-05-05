Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life for deadly shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting and killing a man with an illegal gun.

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Joel Coleman on Friday to 25 years to life for the September 20, 2022, shooting.

Coleman shot and killed 34-year-old Nicholas Petroski inside the victim's home on Jefferson Avenue. He also pointed the gun at a second victim.

Coleman was found guilty last year of Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing.

A co-defendant, 24-year-old Azaliyah Serrano of Kenmore, has pleaded guilty to assaulting the second victim who was threatened by Coleman. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2023.