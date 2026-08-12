Buffalo man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old James E. Clarke of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 27, 2025, Clarke was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug when he hit a pedestrian crossing at the Goodrich and Ellicott Street intersection in Buffalo.

Wendy Jasper, the 45-year-old victim, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where she later died.

The district attorney's office said he faces a maximum of 7 years in prison on September 14. Clarke continues to be held without bail.