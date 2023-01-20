Buffalo man pleads guilty to two burglaries while pending sentence for other burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus pleaded guilty on Thursday in Erie County Court to two counts of third-degree burglary.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 31, 2022, Tyus unlawfully entered a pizzeria on the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue in Buffalo by breaking a front window. He caused damage to the building and the cash register and stole an undetermined amount of cash. A short time later, Tyus unlawfully entered a gas station convenience store located on the same block of Kensington Avenue by breaking windows. He caused damage to the building and stole a cash register that contained an undetermined sum of cash. The damaged cash register was found by police in a nearby parking lot on Hewitt Avenue.

Tyus faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced as a second felony offender on March 10. He was held without bail.

The district attorney's office said Tyus committed the crimes while pending sentence in diversion court after he pleaded guilty to the highest charge in five separate burglaries that he committed in the City of Buffalo and Town of Cheektowaga last year.

The other burglaries occurred: