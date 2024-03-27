Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing mail

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Eric Steven Arroyo of Buffalo pleaded guilty to theft of mail.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, who is handling the case, the United States Postal Service received a report in July 2023 that Arroyo was opening a blue USPS collection mailbox using a key and removing mail. When responding to the area, a Postal Service employee saw Arroyo opening a collection mailbox with a key and removing mail. He was also seen going behind a nearby business and opening the mail.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Arroyo was arrested after police responded and he admitted that he opened the mail searching for money and gift cards.

Th charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.