Buffalo man pleads guilty to shooting and killing man during attempted burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man during attempted burglary in February.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Levon Dickson pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on February 7, 2024, Buffalo police responded to a reported shooting on the 300 block of Warwick Avenue and found 60-year-old Mitchell Reese suffering from a gunshot wound on the porch of a residence. Reese died at the scene and the investigation determined that Dickson was attempting to commit a residential burglary when he shot Reese with an illegal gun.

Dickson remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 26.

