Buffalo man pleads guilty to second degree kidnapping charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one charge of kidnapping in the second degree.

On Aug. 11, 2021, 33-year-old Christopher L. Taylor kidnapped a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street. The defendant forced the victim into his car at gunpoint and drove her to an unknown residence.

Afterward, Taylor drove the victim to two separate ATMs where he forced her to withdraw money from a bank account.

When the victim's bank transactions were denied, the defendant drove the victim to Wick Street where he allowed the victim to exit the vehicle.

During the kidnapping, Taylor stole the victim's cell phone and bank card prior to throwing her purse in a Wick Street garbage tote.

The victim was able to run down Wick Street towards Broadway where she found an Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy to report the incident to.

Taylor will face a maximum of 25 years in prison during his sentence on Dec. 21, 2022.

