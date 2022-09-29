Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man pleads guilty to possession of ghost gun

Untitled design (28).png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design (28).png
Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:49:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at around 2 a.m., a Buffalo police detective was on Pearl Street investigating a shooting when he saw a man running in an alleyway near the crime scene.

The defendant refused multiple police commands to stop, and was soon arrested in a nearby parking lot. The man, 25-year-old Nicky Lofton, was found with an illegal and loaded "ghost gun" on his person.

A ghost gun is a weapon that buyers can assemble at home. The weapon contains no serial number and is therefore untraceable.

Lofton will face a maximum of 7 years in prison during his sentencing on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United