Buffalo man pleads guilty to possession of ghost gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at around 2 a.m., a Buffalo police detective was on Pearl Street investigating a shooting when he saw a man running in an alleyway near the crime scene.

The defendant refused multiple police commands to stop, and was soon arrested in a nearby parking lot. The man, 25-year-old Nicky Lofton, was found with an illegal and loaded "ghost gun" on his person.

A ghost gun is a weapon that buyers can assemble at home. The weapon contains no serial number and is therefore untraceable.

Lofton will face a maximum of 7 years in prison during his sentencing on Wednesday, Dec. 7.