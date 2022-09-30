Buffalo man pleads guilty to one count of assault, punched elderly man in face multiple times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree.

On March 14, 2020, 30-year-old Damone A. Hennings knocked on the front door of an elderly man's residence on Box Avenue in Buffalo.

When the man opened the door, Hennings hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall. While on the floor, Hennings hit the victim in the face multiple times before fleeing from the home.

The victim was treated for a laceration above his left eye. The assault additionally left bruising and caused swelling to his face.

The suspected motive for the assault is believed to be a retaliation for a domestic dispute between Hennings and a member of the victim's family.

Hennings will face a maximum of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 20.