Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder in connection to shooting in September 2022

BUFFALO, N.YL (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in September 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Martinko Jamel Caver pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday in Erie County Court.

According to the DA, on September 5, 2022, Caver intentionally shot 33-year-old George McGee, III, with an illegal gun on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo. McGee was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Caver is scheduled to be sentenced on January 30, 2025, and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He remains held without bail.