Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder in connection to fatal stabbing in May 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in May 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 20-year-old Mikel Ayala pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of murder in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said Ayala was involved in the attack on 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez who was stabbed multiple times during an argument inside of a home on the 200 block of Ashley Street on May 15, 2021. Sanchez was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Ayala faces a maximum of 25 years to life and is scheduled to be sentenced April 5. He continues to remain held without bail.

The case against his co-defendant, 21-year-old Troy K. Holman of Buffalo, remains pending and he is scheduled to return on March 1 for a pre-trial hearing. He also remains held without bail.