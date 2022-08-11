Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder charges in two homicide cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty today to murder charges in two different homicide cases.

19-year-old Calvin Clemons allegedly killed 17-year-old Feliz Aguirre on Dec. 24, 2020. The victim sat inside of a parked car on Liddell Street in Buffalo at the time of the shooting - he died at the scene.

The second murder occurred on March 29, 2021, when Clemons allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink during a robbery. Sink died of gunshot wounds to the leg, chest, and side of his body at ECMC.

Clemons will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole during his sentencing on Oct. 5, 2022. He remains in custody without bail.

