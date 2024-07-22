Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder in deadly shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in the deadly shooting at Club Marcella in February 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Sharief McBroom pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the DA's office, on February 12, 2023, McBroom intentionally fired multiple shots at 21-year-old Jorge Garcia Leon while inside Club Marcella. Garcia Leon died at the scene, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were injured and taken to ECMC.

McBroom faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 9. He remains held without bail.