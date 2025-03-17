Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder in connection to shooting in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Clarence E. Thomas pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to the following charges:



One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree murder

Three counts of second-degree attempted murder

One count of second-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The DA's office said on July 30, 2023, Thomas intentionally fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle on the 100 block of Isabelle Street in Buffalo. Five people were inside the vehicle — three were injured by gunfire and were taken by ambulance to ECMC. 20-year-old Treyvon Flood was pronounced dead at the hospital, 20-year-old DeMarkus Manners died from injuries four days later and a 19-year-old man was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his upper back.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28. He faces 32 years to life in prison and remains held without bail.