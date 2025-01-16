Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple charges in deadly shooting on E Utica Street in January 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a deadly shooting on E Utica Street in January 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old James B. White, Jr. pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to the following charges as jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial:



One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree murder

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree gang assault

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on January 2, 2024, White intentionally shot 29-year-old David Honer and 24-year-old John DeShon Gibson with an illegal gun while on the front porch of a residence on East Utica Street. Honer died at the scene and Gibson was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

White faces a maximum of life in prison without parole and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5. He remains held without bail.

The district attorney's office said the homicide occurred while other individuals were engaged in a physical altercation with the victims. White and his co-defendants arrived at the scene together and then fled after they were shot.

According to the DA, the co-defendants who were identified during the investigation, have pleaded guilty for their respective roles in the crime.

