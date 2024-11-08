Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly stabbing on Niagara Street in June 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to a deadly stabbing on Niagara Street in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Timothy A. Austin pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court.

According to the DA, on June 11, 2023, Austin stabbed 49-year-old Tremaine Mayfield once in the chest on the 400 block of Niagara Street. Mayfield was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

Austin is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail.