Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly stabbing of his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 69-year-old James L. Allen pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court on Thursday to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on November 4, 2022, Allen and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Yashika Page, were involved in an argument inside her home on Cambridge Avenue in Buffalo. Allen stabbed her in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument and after the stabbing, he got into a physical altercation with an adolescent male. The Page was taken by ambulance to ECMC with physical injuries and the male victim suffered a minor cut to his right hand during the assault.

According to the DA, Allen was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree harassment.

Page died from her injuries at ECMC on November 11, 2022, and the following day, Allen was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree murder and held without bail.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2025.

