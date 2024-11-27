Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting on Grote Street in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting on Grote Street in June 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in Erie County Court ahead of jury selection in his trial that was scheduled to begin next week.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 20, 2022, Abdalla shot 40-year-old Monroe J. Cross, III with an illegal gun inside an apartment on the 100 block of Grote Street. Cross was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

Abdalla faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14, 2025. He remains held without bail.