Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting on Bird Avenue in August 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting on Bird Avenue in August 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Edward Harwell pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession.

The DA said that on August 3, 2024, Harwell shot 21-year-old Kabah Kabah with an illegal gun on the 200 block of Bird Avenue in Buffalo. Kabah was taken to ECMC with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the DA, a few minutes after the initial call, a Buffalo Police officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle that fled the area after the shooting, traveling east on Route 198 near Delaware Park. The officer followed the vehicle and while on the top of the Skyway, the officer saw multiple objects that appeared to be handguns thrown from the window.

Officers stopped the vehicle near the Fuhrmann Boulevard exit, and Harwell, who was driving, and two passengers were taken into custody. Two loaded firearms were recovered from the vehicle’s flight path and submitted into evidence. Harwell was linked to the weapons through DNA analysis.

Harwell remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 2.

The two passengers were also indicted for possession of the recovered illegal weapons.