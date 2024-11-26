Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting in September 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting in September 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Michael A. Barnes pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday afternoon in Erie County Court.

The district attorney's office said on September 12, 2023, Barnes shot 28-year-old Thomas Davis multiple times with an illegal gun on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue in Buffalo. Davis died at the scene.

Barnes faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2025. He remains held without bail.