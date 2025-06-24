Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Patrick J. Washington, III, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty this afternoon to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Xavier T. Gober of Niagara Falls.

According to the DA, Washington admitted to intentionally running Gober over with his vehicle on October 15, 2024, on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls. Gober was killed.

The DA said Washington faces up to 25 years in State Prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2.