Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to stabbing in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Anthony Reynolds of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on April 6, 2023, Reynolds stabbed 26-year-old Marquese Smith once in the torso inside a building on West Utica Street between Linwood Avenue and Main Street in Buffalo. Smith died at the scene.

Reynolds continues to be held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2024, and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.