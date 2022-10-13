Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to October 2020 shooting

Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Odell Malik Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in October 2020.

The district attorney's office said on October 31, 2020, Wilkins shot 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent while in the area of Bickford and Alice Avenues in Buffalo. Kent died from his injuries.

Wilkins faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15. He continues to be held without bail.

