Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to homicide in 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to a homicide in November 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 74-year-old Jamal Fareed pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday in Erie County Court.

The district attorney's office said on November 13, 2018, Buffalo police responded to an apartment building on the 900 block of Main Street and found the body of 66-year-old Ray Thompson inside his apartment. An autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Fareed has been held since his arraignment in September 2019 and the criminal proceedings were postponed after he was found not competent to stand trial. He remained in custody at a secure mental health facility and the DA's office said it received notification of his fitness to proceed in June 2024. In August 2024, Fareed was found competent to stand trial following two forensic examinations and a jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 6.

Fareed is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He remains held without bail.