Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing in NFTA Metro Rail Station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said Hornsby stabbed 53-year-old Donnie D. Reese of Buffalo inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica Station on Main Street in the City of Buffalo on February 27, 2022. Reese was taken to ECMC and died from his injuries.

Hornsby faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return February 16, 2023 and continues to be held without bail.