Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said Lee admitted that he caused the death of 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading by stabbing her inside of his apartment on Albany Street in Buffalo on January 25, 2020. Reading's body was later found in the area of Paderewski Drive near the Buffalo Central Terminal. An autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Reading died from multiple stab wounds.

Lee continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 1.