Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting in May 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal shooting in May 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Williams, also known as “Blaze,” pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

The district attorney's office said on May 16, 2021 Williams intentionally shot 48-year-old Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern on Grimes Street. Martin died at the scene.

Williams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7. He continues to remain held without bail.