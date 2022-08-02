Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of an infant.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Robert L. Dumas pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Dumas' mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said in September 2020 Dumas caused life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter, Simone Calhoun, by repeatedly assaulting Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo.

Calhoun was unresponsive when she was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and died from her injuries a few days later.

According to the district attorney's office, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Dumas remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 9.