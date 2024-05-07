Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of estranged wife's father

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Mohammed Mia of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on October 24, 2021, Mia violated an existing order of protection and unlawfully entered the home of his estranged wife in Buffalo. Mia then slapped, punched and choked the victim while making threats and also assaulted the victim’s parents as they attempted to intervene.

According to the district attorney's office, Mia repeatedly punched and kicked the victim’s father, 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, after throwing him to the floor. Mia then fled and the police were called. Hossain was unconscious when paramedics arrived and he was taken to ECMC with severe head trauma. Hossain died from his injuries on October 27, 2021.

The victim and her mother received treatment for cuts and bruises to their face and body and both had broken teeth.

The district attorney's office said Mia was arrested after he went to the E-District police station to report that he had been attacked by the three victims.

Mia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail. Orders of protection issued on behalf of the surviving victims remain in place.