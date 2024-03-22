Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in May 2023

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 22, 2024
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Jamin Haygood of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on May 27, 2023, Haygood shot 51-year-old Jacquette Holley in the head with an illegal handgun inside an apartment building on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Holley died at the scene.

Haygood is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains held without bail.

