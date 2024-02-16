Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in January 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Louis C. Goforth of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on January 22, 2023, Goforth shot 39-year-old Mario Saddler with an illegal gun on the 200 block of East Ferry Street. Saddler died at the scene.

Goforth continues to be held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.