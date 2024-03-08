Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in April 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Jahond Taylor of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 23, 2020, Taylor approached a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway on Langmeyer Avenue and shot the driver with an illegal gun. The victim, 22-year-old Andr’a C. Austin, attempted to drive away but crashed into a light pole. Austin died at the scene.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and continues to be held without bail.