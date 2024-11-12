Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter for role in deadly shooting in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a deadly shooting in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Twandrell L. Dean pleaded guilty Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on July 22, 2023, Buffalo police responded to a reported shooting on Genesee Street near Mortimer Street and three people were found shot outside of a tavern. Two victims, a 33-year-old male and a 44-year-old male, were taken by ambulance to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, 31-year-old Devin Lockwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dean pleaded guilty to intentionally firing shots from an illegal weapon which resulted in the death of the victim. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29, 2025. He remains held without bail.

According to the district attorney's office, the case against a co-defendant, 41-year-old Ernest W. Brown of Buffalo remains pending. Brown was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Brown remains held without bail and is scheduled to return on November 14 for a pre-trial hearing and jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2025.