Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife with an axe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Antonio J. Prieto of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter on Friday.

The DA said on August 26, 2024, Buffalo Police officers responded to a report of a domestic incident at an apartment on the 300 block of Rhode Island Street and found 29-year-old Elibeth Salazar dead on the bedroom floor. According to the DA, Prieto caused the death of his wife by hitting her with an axe. Officers found Prieto in the bathroom of the apartment with self-inflicted knife wounds and he was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Prieto is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.