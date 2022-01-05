Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally stabbing man in July 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally stabbing a man in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Anthony L. Daniels, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler and “Zig,” pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

Daniels stabbed 64-year-old Daryl Carter in the vicinity of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue on July 29, 2020. Carter died at the scene.

Daniels faces 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced February 10, he remains held without bail.