Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter, fatally stabbed man in 2022

Erie County District Attorney
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 09:51:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On June 26, 2022, the defendant, 23-year-old Joshua Eddy, stabbed two victims with a knife during an altercation in the area of Ideal and East Lovejoy Streets in Buffalo.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, was taken to ECMC where he was hospitalized for an upper leg injury.

The second victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back. Wilson was taken to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead.

Eddy will face a maximum of 25 years in prison during his sentencing on August 15. He continues to be held without bail.

