Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter, fatally injured victim in assault

Posted at 9:11 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 09:11:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On Dec. 17, 2022, the defendant, 23-year-old Lewis A. Keys, assaulted the victim inside an apartment on Rodney Street in Buffalo. The victim was repeatedly punched, kicked, and dragged down the stairs from the apartment to the sidewalk.

The victim, 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott, was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

The medical examiner's office determined later that Scott died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Keys will face a maximum of 25 years in prison during his sentencing on July 17.

Keys' two co-defendants, 20-year-old Daiquan A. Busby and 39-year-old Christopher L. Busby were also indicted for their alleged involvement in the assault. Both were charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

If convicted, both defendants will also face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

