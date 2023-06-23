Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge, fatally injured girlfriend's baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

The defendant, 21-year-old Nasir Jackson, admitted to recklessly engaging in conduct that caused the death of his girlfriend's infant son, 7-month-old Ocean Reed.

The crime occurred while Ocean was under Jackson's care in a hotel room in the town of Tonawanda.

Ocean was unresponsive when he was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he later died of his injuries on December 10, 2021.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the baby died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Jackson will face a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 15.