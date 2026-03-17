Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter after shooting and killing brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter after shooting and killing his brother in 2022.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on July 11, 2022, 28-year-old Jerome Cole shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Cole, with an illegal weapon on Thatcher Avenue in Buffalo. Marcus Cole was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

The DA said Jerome Cole pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, the lesser-included offense of the top count of the indictment, as jury selection was underway in his trial.

Cole faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and continues to be held without bail.