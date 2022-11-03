Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter after assault leaves man dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

On May 15, 2021, the defendant, 22-year-old Troy K. Holman caused the death of 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez by assault.

Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted Sanchez inside an Ashley Street home during an argument. Sanchez was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died of his injuries.

Holman will face a maximum of 15 years in prison during his sentencing on Jan. 24, 2023. Holman is currently out on a bail set at $500,000 cash.

Ayala is currently serving 18 years to life in prison for stabbing the victim during the argument. Ayala pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count of murder in the second degree.