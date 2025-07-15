Buffalo man pleads guilty to kidnapping victim at gunpoint, shooting another victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Rashaan Mallory of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to the following:



One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” violent felony)

One count of Escape in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to the DA, on September 15, 2024, Mallory forced a female victim into the backseat of a vehicle on the first block of Moselle Street while armed with an illegal gun and stole her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help. Mallory drove with the victim for about an hour before stopping in a parking lot on the 100 block of Koons Avenue. Mallory then ordered the victim to exit the vehicle and walk with him to Emerson Park.

The DA said Mallory attempted to rob two additional victims at the park. He attempted to steal a second female victim’s phone and attempted to steal chain necklaces from a second male victim while on Koons Avenue. In addition, during this robbery, Mallory fired several shots from an illegal gun at a 31-year-old man from Rochester, who was shot twice. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was treated for injuries to his leg and foot.

There was a youth football game going on at the park at the time. Ilianna Robinson, one of the leaders at the Youth Football Extreme league, was at the game, recording it with her cell phone when chaos erupted. We spoke to her in September. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'He has a gun!': Frightening moments as shots ring out during youth football game in Buffalo

The district attorney's office said that after the shooting, Mallory drove away with the first female victim inside the vehicle, and when police attempted to stop him, he refused orders and put the vehicle into reverse in an attempt to flee, but crashed into a street sign. Mallory was taken into custody, and a loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle and placed into evidence. Mallory escaped from police custody while being transported to Buffalo Police headquarters, but was quickly apprehended.

Mallory remains held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 3.