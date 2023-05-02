Buffalo man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen in June 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Demario Baines pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 29, 2021, Baines was driving and approached the victim, who was less than 17 years old, as she was walking in Buffalo and abducted the victim by forcing her into the vehicle. Baines then drove to a dead-end street and parked which is when the victim was able to escape and Baines drove away. The victim then walked to Oishei Children’s Hospital and reported the crime.

The district attorney's office said Baines is currently pending sentence in a separate criminal case in which a judge found him guilty of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Baines is scheduled to be sentenced on both cases on June 21. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and continues to be held without bail. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.