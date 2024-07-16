Buffalo man pleads guilty to injuring Town of Tonawanda police officer while fleeing traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for injuring a Town of Tonawanda police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Dareious T. Akbar pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to two counts of first-degree assault, one count of assault upon a police officer, one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of third-degree unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

On May 29, 2023, Akbar was driving a 2019 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen from the Village of East Aurora and was pulled over by Town of Tonawanda police officers after driving through a red light at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive.

The district attorney's office said Akbar drove off during the traffic stop and officer David Piatek was dragged by the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and treated for a head injury and other serious physical injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 6, 2024, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case issued a written decision that dismissed the first three counts of the indictment, which included: one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault upon a police officer, and one count of first-degree assault.

The DA's office said it is appealing the court’s decision to the Fourth Judicial Department Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

After Akbar's plea on Tuesday, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 10. He remains held without bail.