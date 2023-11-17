Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting in October 2022

Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Mujihad Miller of Buffalo pleaded guilty Friday morning in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on October 16, 2022, Miller shot 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. with an illegal gun while he was sitting inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street. Walker was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to ECMC with a gunshot wound to his head and died at the hospital a few days later.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.

